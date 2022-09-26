Welcome To Proverbs Club.Preach The Gospel.

Proverbs 24:11 (NIV).

11) Rescue those being led away to death;

hold back those staggering toward slaughter.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Present the Gospel to the lost and pray that they have ears to hear.





Then Jesus said,

“Whoever has ears to hear, let them hear.”

Mark 4:9 (NIV)





