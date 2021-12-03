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Utah senator demands answers from CDC, FDA after hundreds of vaccine patients suffer and life-alteri
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170 views • December 03, 2021
Description from srmgin
"There is no doubt the vaccines save lives"? What is she smoking!
Everyone needs to stand up and stop these poisons!
"There is no doubt the vaccines save lives"? What is she smoking!
Everyone needs to stand up and stop these poisons!
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