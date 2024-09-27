© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Upside Down & Inside Out
Song by
OK Go
Upside down and inside out
And you can feel it
Upside down and inside out
And you can feel it, feel it
Don't know where your eyes are
But they're not doing what you say
Don't know where your mind is
Baby, but you're better off without it
Inside down and upside out
And you can feel it
Don't stop, can't stop
It's like an airplane going down
I wish I had said
The things you know that I had said
Gravity's just a habit
That you really should, you can't break
So when you met the new you
Were you scared, were you cold, were you kind?
Yeah, when you met the new you
Did someone die inside?
Don't stop, can't stop
It's like a freight train
Don't stop, can't stop
It's like an airplane going down
Don't know where your eyes are
But they're not doing what you say
Don't know where your mind is
Baby, but you're better off without it
Looks like it's time to decide
Are you here, are you now, is this it?
All of those selves that you tried
Wasn't one of them good enough?
Because you're upside down and inside out
And you can feel it.
Inside down and upside out
And you can feel it, feel it
Don't stop, can't stop
It's like a freight train
Don't stop, can't stop
'Til you feel it going down
I wish I had said
The things you know that I had said
Gravity's just a habit
That you really should, you can't break
Upside down and inside out
And you can feel it
Don't stop, can't stop
'Til you feel it going down
Upside down and inside out
And you can feel it
Don't stop, can't stop
'Til you feel it going down
