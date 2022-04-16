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Your Questions Answered LIVE with Dr. Bryan Ardis | Flyover Conservatives
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294 views • April 16, 2022
Come ready on Saturday April 16th at 9:00 am with YOUR questions as we go LIVE with Dr. Bryan Ardis for a rapid Q&A! Follow Dr. Ardis at ► https://thedrardisshow.com Dr. Ardis Telgram ► https://t.me/thedrardisshow
► Watch our past episode with Dr. Ardis Here: Which is More Deadly: COVID or the Hospitals? https://rumble.com/vmnoyz-dr.-ardis-which-is-more-deadly-covid-or-the-hospitals-flyover-conservatives.html
Dr. Ardis: Exposing FDA Lies… Are There Really Variants?! https://rumble.com/vmnoyz-dr.-ardis-which-is-more-deadly-covid-or-the-hospitals-flyover-conservatives.html
WATCH THE WATER DOCUMENTARY: https://rumble.com/v10miez-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
DR. ARDIS INTERVIEW WITH STEEL TRUTH: https://rumble.com/v10n0sd-dr.-ardis-bombshell-is-here-snakes-are-everywhere.html
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO ► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509 (Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com) ► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com ► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover ►Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
https://www.banned.video/
Flyover Conservatives
► Watch our past episode with Dr. Ardis Here: Which is More Deadly: COVID or the Hospitals? https://rumble.com/vmnoyz-dr.-ardis-which-is-more-deadly-covid-or-the-hospitals-flyover-conservatives.html
Dr. Ardis: Exposing FDA Lies… Are There Really Variants?! https://rumble.com/vmnoyz-dr.-ardis-which-is-more-deadly-covid-or-the-hospitals-flyover-conservatives.html
WATCH THE WATER DOCUMENTARY: https://rumble.com/v10miez-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
DR. ARDIS INTERVIEW WITH STEEL TRUTH: https://rumble.com/v10n0sd-dr.-ardis-bombshell-is-here-snakes-are-everywhere.html
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO ► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509 (Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com) ► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com ► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover ►Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
https://www.banned.video/
Flyover Conservatives
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