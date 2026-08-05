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Iran Just SHOCKED Trump; Invade U.S. Tactical Base in Iraq; Many soldiers Feared captured?
The Prisoner
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Iran’s military has just executed one of its most audacious operations against American interests in Iraq—sending elite special forces deep into Erbil and Sulaymaniyah to eliminate CIA-trained Kurdish militant leaders. Over 14 ground missions in four months, zero Iranian casualties, and a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone shot down over the Strait of Hormuz hours after Trump’s threats. Retired Lt. Col. Anthony Aguilar confirms: Tehran is sending a clear message - they are not waiting to be attacked.

In this video, we break down the full strategic picture - how the U.S. and occupation forces were planning to use Iraqi Kurdistan as a launchpad for invading Iran, the geography of a potential war, Iran's missile and drone response, Turkey's critical role in blocking Washington's schemes, and why Trump's angry tweets expose America's growing impotence.

This is the reality of a new Middle East - where resistance is rewriting the rules.

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Mirrored - OPTM

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

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erbilsulaymaniyahiranian special forces
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