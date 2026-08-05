Iran Just SHOCKED Trump; Invade U.S. Tactical Base in Iraq; Many soldiers Feared captured?

Iran’s military has just executed one of its most audacious operations against American interests in Iraq—sending elite special forces deep into Erbil and Sulaymaniyah to eliminate CIA-trained Kurdish militant leaders. Over 14 ground missions in four months, zero Iranian casualties, and a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone shot down over the Strait of Hormuz hours after Trump’s threats. Retired Lt. Col. Anthony Aguilar confirms: Tehran is sending a clear message - they are not waiting to be attacked.

In this video, we break down the full strategic picture - how the U.S. and occupation forces were planning to use Iraqi Kurdistan as a launchpad for invading Iran, the geography of a potential war, Iran's missile and drone response, Turkey's critical role in blocking Washington's schemes, and why Trump's angry tweets expose America's growing impotence.

This is the reality of a new Middle East - where resistance is rewriting the rules.

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Mirrored - OPTM

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