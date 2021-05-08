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On Mother’s Day, let’s meet some of the Chinese mothers and learn about their suffering. Countless mothers in China have been bearing the pain of one-child policy, poverty, tainted milk powder, sexual abuse in kindergartens, brainwashing, and June 4th, 1989, which are just a few of the manifestations of the iron-fisted rule of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP.) Mr. Guo Wengui (Miles Guo), the Whistleblowers’ Movement, and the New Federal State of China (NFSC) are taking action every day to take down the CCP and seeking justice for the Chinese mothers. Let’s dedicate this Mother’s Day to all suffering Chinese mothers.
Mothers of the only child
The impoverished mothers
The Sanlu mothers
The RYB mothers
Mothers of our heroes