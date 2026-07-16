NATO Summit - 2026

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The NATO Summit of 2026 was expected to be remembered for its weighty discussions on defence spending, growing instability in the Middle East, the ongoing conflict with Iran, and the future direction of the Western alliance. Instead, much of the internet focused on something entirely different. Around the world, millions of people weren't debating military strategy or diplomatic communiqués. They were replaying awkward greetings, analysing body language frame by frame, laughing at clumsy verbal slip-ups, and discussing the personalities of world leaders. It’s a reminder that in the age of smartphones and social media, politics is no longer judged by policy alone. Impressionable optics are now part of diplomacy itself.