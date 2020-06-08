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The David Knight Show (8June20 Full Show)
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30 views • June 08, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:10 DOJ & 50 state AG working on Google anti-trust violations
— 00:04:27 Day 85 of America Held Hostage; the agenda is out in the open, why aren’t we?
— 00:25:56 The same NIH (Fauci & Collins), pushing COVID vaccines also funded harvesting body parts from viable babies. Why is government funding either? Vaccines violate pro-life, religious freedom and medical ethics.
— 00:41:39 NBC hires Lisa Page while she is still under investigation. Is it a violation of journalism ethics? Are they PAYING for a source
— 00:46:07There is no clear list of actions the BLM wants. It’s not about reform but pushing racist lies. Black LIES Matter. The worst lies about disparity, police killings, police racism — debunked.
— 01:03:51 America is being “kettled” into a corner by the polarization over police and protestors. Is this another false flag like Operation Gladio?
— 01:13:12 After stoking the riots, Minneapolis progressive mayor is vilified by the mob for not supporting defunding of police and begs for federal money to rebuild the city as it continues to burn
— 01:23:19 BLM doesn’t care about black lives or police violence. Neither do the black mayors of the most dangerous towns for black lives.
— 01:38:13 Will churches NEVER be allowed to meet fully in the “new normal”?
— 01:45:04 Will the riots kill gun control? Will “community policing” mean MORE regulation?
— 01:54:22 Even the Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn’t believe its own unemployment numbers as Trump’s poll numbers hit the levels of Carter
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:10 DOJ & 50 state AG working on Google anti-trust violations
— 00:04:27 Day 85 of America Held Hostage; the agenda is out in the open, why aren’t we?
— 00:25:56 The same NIH (Fauci & Collins), pushing COVID vaccines also funded harvesting body parts from viable babies. Why is government funding either? Vaccines violate pro-life, religious freedom and medical ethics.
— 00:41:39 NBC hires Lisa Page while she is still under investigation. Is it a violation of journalism ethics? Are they PAYING for a source
— 00:46:07There is no clear list of actions the BLM wants. It’s not about reform but pushing racist lies. Black LIES Matter. The worst lies about disparity, police killings, police racism — debunked.
— 01:03:51 America is being “kettled” into a corner by the polarization over police and protestors. Is this another false flag like Operation Gladio?
— 01:13:12 After stoking the riots, Minneapolis progressive mayor is vilified by the mob for not supporting defunding of police and begs for federal money to rebuild the city as it continues to burn
— 01:23:19 BLM doesn’t care about black lives or police violence. Neither do the black mayors of the most dangerous towns for black lives.
— 01:38:13 Will churches NEVER be allowed to meet fully in the “new normal”?
— 01:45:04 Will the riots kill gun control? Will “community policing” mean MORE regulation?
— 01:54:22 Even the Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn’t believe its own unemployment numbers as Trump’s poll numbers hit the levels of Carter
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&;utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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