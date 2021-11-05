© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Medical Apartheid in Australia
Follow
1
Share
Report
222 views • November 05, 2021
At the time of this upload the NT govt announced a lockdown in the Darwin area but only for the unvaccinated. In Australia only the vaccinated will be permitted to cross borders. It appears Australia is now a medical apartheid country and this is the focus of Dr Judy Wilyman’s discussion.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.