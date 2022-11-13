Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for November 10, 2022

Quo Vadis

Nov 12, 2022

Beloved children of the Holy Trinity:

I COME to YOU SENT FROM THE MOST HOLY TRINITY.

People of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

GROW IN FAITH, LIVE UNDER THE DIVINE WILL.

AS THE TIME COMES DOWN, THE WORKS AND ACTS OF THOSE who WALK IN THE SHADOW OF THE MOST HIGH, WILL BEAR FRUITS OF ETERNAL LIFE AND SHARE THEM WITH THEIR BROTHERS.

The human creature of this moment spends his life in a spiritual emptiness so deep that he throws all his lack of brotherhood towards his brothers, infecting his brothers with each step he takes of the coldness with which the majority lives life.





The human ego is not to be removed, but to be transformed and merged with the work and actions of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, so that all human creatures would live with deep love and share the blessing of being children of God.





This generation, by turning away from the Holy Trinity and seeking the Divine Light in wrong ways, has submerged itself in dangerous waters where they cannot swim, only stay afloat because they are nauseating waters.





I see so many human creatures running after the Antichrist by not knowing Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, by ignoring that Our King and Lord Jesus Christ worked miracles and did not brag about it, but on the contrary, he walked away in a hurry.





What is different from the Antichrist is that he will announce the supposed “miracles” that he will perform.





They well know that they will not be miracles, but works of evil: he will make use of demons to make it appear that he resurrects a dead person.





THEREFORE it IS URGENT THAT YOU KNOW OUR KING AND LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST DIRECTLY FROM HOLY SCRIPTURE, SO YOU WILL RECOGNIZE HIM AND NOT BE DECEIVED.





Protect the mind, continue without dirtying it and without bringing the harmful things of the world to it.





Go to Our Queen and Mother who guides you towards Her Divine Son in these convulsive moments.





This People of the Holy Trinity is foolish, they know that peace will not happen.





Behind the false peace agreements is the preparation with greater weapons to annihilate each other.





People of the Holy Trinity, the prophecies are being fulfilled one after another.





You who believe, you who have faith, you who fear God, see that events are not going to wait.





People of God, having decided to move further away from Divine Love and united to the sign of the past blood moon, this punishment is announced: the abominable desolation of the Church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





THE DESOLATION OF THE SOUL ARRIVED at THIS MOMENT WHEN THEY ELIMINATE THE MOST HOLY TRINITY FROM THE PLACES RESERVED FOR PRAYER AND WORSHIP, ELIMINATE OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER FROM THEM.





This is a small warning before the great and last desecration.





People of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





TAKE THIS MESSAGE WITH DUE SERIOUSNESS!





Increase faith by being faithful to the Law of God, the Sacraments and the knowledge of the one who immolated himself on the Cross for the salvation of men.





MEDITATE ON THIS CALL, DO NOT TAKE it LIGHTLY!





In the Love of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ I bless you, I light your way, I protect you and I defend you.





Saint Michael the Archangel.





The following COMMENTARY is by LUZ DE MARÍA





Brothers: On this blessed day in which we receive this Call to the heart of each one, we unite as the People of God to know, repair and pray before the announcement of Saint Michael the Archangel.





The first words of Saint Michael the Archangel are a clear reminder of the correct actions and actions of a child of God.





Then he brings us to the reality of humanity in which at every moment more God is being taken out of public places and oratories are closed because man himself is paving the way for the Antichrist.





Brothers, we must know Our Lord Jesus Christ and definitively go to Sacred Scripture and within it especially read the Holy Gospels so that later humanity does not go after the Antichrist who, with great evil prodigies, will perform all kinds of "miracles" or prodigies and deceitful signs as announced by Saint Paul the Apostle in his letter to the Christians of Thessalonica.





The great difference between Jesus Christ Our God and Lord and the Antichrist is the humility of the Lord.





