2023.07.06 Ava on Matta of Fact
If American patriots feel that the movie "Sound of Freedom" wakes you up, please know that the 73 years of the CCP ‘s ruling of Chinese people is a more terrifying world than that.
美国的爱国者们如果觉得电影《Sound of Freedom》让你警醒，请知道，中国人民经历的中共统治的73年是比那更恐怖的世界。
