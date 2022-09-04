HANDS F#CKING DOWN THE WORST CRISIS ACTOR YOU WILL EVER SEE (CRINGE OFF THE SCALE)

This is an Interesting Excerpt From the Documentary by Richard D Hall Who Exposes Not Just the Event as Being Extremely Dubious but Featured Probably the Worst Crisis Actor Ever, Did They Pay Him in Washers and He Wanted to Act as Bad as can Possibly be as Revenge? This is Allegedly a "Concerned" Father Searching for His Daughter After the Alleged Explosion at the Ariana Grande Concert. Link to Full Documentary is Here ----> https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=283&part=1&gen=2

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