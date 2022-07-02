Miles’ Feedback to the Swamp’s Evaluation

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https://gnews.org/post/pho91747
The Swamp thinks if I am going to share life with you, and if you don’t care about your life, you are out of the game. This is a fundamental thing for them. If they aren’t sharing the destiny with you, they wouldn’t care about your life. What they care about is that they don’t want to die with you