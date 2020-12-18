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12/18/20 StapleStreet: Catalent/Breyer/Navarro//Dominion
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341 views • December 24, 2020
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I cannot get this video to be upright, no matter what I do! Enjoy! Ha!
12/18/20: POTUS met with SecDef Miller today following “holiday” to stop all communications with Biden team as China/UK Election fraud and Solar Wind hacking crimes investigated....
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I cannot get this video to be upright, no matter what I do! Enjoy! Ha!
12/18/20: POTUS met with SecDef Miller today following “holiday” to stop all communications with Biden team as China/UK Election fraud and Solar Wind hacking crimes investigated....
To support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen:
Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% off code: free_10off
Put the code at the top of the Order
You Can Also watch this video on BITCHUTE @ YouAreFreeVideos
and RUMBLE YouAreFreeTV
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