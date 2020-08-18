Tucker Carlson is the New Sat Night Live, 3187

Good morning, I’m still reporting on the coup.

Tucker Carlson’s subtle sarcasm has become the new Saturday Night Live of thoughtful political humor for those of us who have passed through adulthood and are now headed down the slippery slope of senior no super-senior.

His intro piece last night was THE best ever, so I’m putting it up with commentary.

[insert to “… running this country.”]

Oh my goodness, for a minute there I said to myself, “I thought she lost the Georgia governor’s race. It took me a minute to recover from that one. Now I get it, shortly after the election, Stacey Abrams said that she had been cheated out of winning that race so she considered herself to be the new Governor of Georgia.

Can you imagine if she became our President? Classes like rioting-for-fun-and-profit would become one of the core competencies your child would have to pass to get out of high school.

[insert to “… seeing right now.”]

So true the Desperados now aren’t just going left, they are all stumbling over each other to be the first over the edge into crazyland.

[insert to “… stealing the election.”]

Do the Desperados really think that a significant portion of us will forget that only two years ago they trotted down to the polling place like they have for – oh, the last 200+ years or more – to vote for their favorite candidate? No, they are trying to convince us that mail-in voting is a fait accompli – a done deal. So anyone who hasn’t advanced to mail-in voting Maoist wing of democracy -for-all must be publicly humiliated if they admit to it.

Well, obviously, it’s not working for Tucker – the old political luddite capitalist.

[insert to: “… effigy of himself.”

I’m laughing so hard I can barely write. I had to go over this a couple of times to see if Tucker said “a wax effigy” or a “whacked effigy”…. Then I realized that either way it works.

[insert, to “… knee on the neck ….”

Knee on the neck of American Democracy…. Boy, don’t ya just know that one came out in the 6am email from minions of Satan Center.

[insert to: “… now more than even.”]

They have been warehoused in Middle Earth with Al Gore’s disappearing polar bears.

[insert to “… since 2013”]

Gotcha, Nancy.

[insert to “…outside ….’s house]

This is so sad, Soros has enough money to pay people everywhere to go stalk the homes of public officials, further raising the human price of government service for the benefit of the common good. Where or where is this all going? Can we ever right our ship of state after this absolutely unprecedented attack?

All I can say after a moment of reflection is, that’s why God has not neutralized them yet. More has yet to be uncovered before he snaps his doors of judgment shut. The bad part I we are still 76 days from election day – and even that won’t be the end – but it will be the end of the acceleration of it. Hang on, this is going to be a rough ride.

[insert to “… Susan Rice tweeted that.”

That is just too funny. Obviously, Susan Rice takes her tiny self very, very seriously, but this just shows how shallow she is.

Mia Farrow – she was Woody Allen’s girlfriend until she publicly charged that he had molested their 7-year-old daughter. She’s 75 now, and do I remember that age well. She stood up for her kids, so that sort of gives her a pass.

[insert to “… of their terms”]

Oh man, no violation of their terms of service – you know, the ones we Trump supporters get charged with violating for just getting up in the morning.

[insert to “…. Precisely the point.”]

I hope you all have hung in there, because Tucker’s next point is soooo important.

[insert to: “… Biden president]

Of course, that’s not going to work, but as we reach the crescendo of God ripping off the bandaid that has hidden most of the machinations of the minions of Satan, you are going to see all sorts of ugliness that you can’t and don’t want to imagine, and it’s all coming to a television set in your home during the next 76 days.

This is all God, the Father’s handiwork, and only those who dive into the Word of God will find a reliable piece of solid rock to stand on during this time when everything around us will be shaken. 76 day.

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.