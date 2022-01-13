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How Big Pharma pushes dangerous drugs and reaps profits
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2347 views • January 13, 2022
Gravitas, January 9, 2022
The pandemic has revealed the power of big pharma. Major drug manufacturers and suppliers have the power to set prices, influence regulators and lobby lawmakers. This power has allowed big pharma to push potentially dangerous drugs. How? Palki Sharma tells you.
https://www.wionews.com/videos/gravitas-plus-how-big-pharma-pushes-dangerous-drugs-and-reaps-profits-443417
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt16980426/
The pandemic has revealed the power of big pharma. Major drug manufacturers and suppliers have the power to set prices, influence regulators and lobby lawmakers. This power has allowed big pharma to push potentially dangerous drugs. How? Palki Sharma tells you.
https://www.wionews.com/videos/gravitas-plus-how-big-pharma-pushes-dangerous-drugs-and-reaps-profits-443417
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt16980426/
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