Destroyed equipment, trophies and killed Ukrainian enemies

The same column of armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, destroyed by the 810th separate guards marine brigade in the Kursk region. The video shows destroyed equipment, trophies and killed enemies. Among other things, the collection of captured equipment was replenished with another captured American armored personnel carrier M1126 Stryker.