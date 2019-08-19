History Is Made! Two Google Engineers Join Forces To Expose Tech Tyranny

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Published on Aug 16, 2019
Greg Coppola @Coppola_Gregory and Zach Vorhies @Perpetualmaniac, two Google whistleblowers meet and discuss their mission for a free exchange of information for the first time on The Alex Jones Show.