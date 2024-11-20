Why Monarchical Trinitarianism is Wrong (Eastern Orthodoxy & Catholicism)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over 1 billion people today believe or are taught a Monarchical view of the Trinity. In this model the Father alone has self-existence and is the "true God" within the Godhead, while the Son and Spirit proceed forth or are generated by the Father. This view is underpinned by a subordinationist tradition of church fathers and several key verses taken out of context. Today we will learn the truth behind these things and why they are false teachings.
00:00 - Introduction
14:17 - The 3 Pillars of Monarchical Trinitarianism
17:26 - What is Monarchical Trinitarianism?
20:57 - History of the Early Church & Subordinationism
1:17:06 - Subordinationist Quotes from Church Fathers
1:29:26 - Putting it All Together
1:34:07 - The Errors of the Nicene Creed
1:44:31 - Pillar #1: The Filioque Controversy
1:55:39 - Pillar #2: Misinterpretation of "Begotten"
2:15:06 - Pillar #3: Aseity of the Father Only?
2:38:15 - The Progressive Revelation of God
2:41:29 - God's Predestined Plan of Glory
2:47:53 - Final Thoughts & Summary