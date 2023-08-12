Ukraine Update Aug 12, 2023

⚡️ SITREP 11AUG2023

⚡️Today, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicle on a facility on the territory of Moscow was foiled.▫️ The UAV was suppressed by electronic warfare means and crashed in a forest area west of Moscow.

▫️ There were no casualties or damage as a result of the foiled terrorist attack.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, assault groups of the Zapad Group of Forces continued offensive actions on a broad front and improved the tactical situation near Olshana and Pershotravnyovoye (Kharkov region) utilizing result of artillery and aviation strikes.

▫️In the course of active defense, four attacks and counterattacks of AFU 32nd, 41st, 44th, and 67th mechanized brigades were repelled near Novosyolovskye (Lugansk People's Republic), Sinkovka and Mankovka (Kherson region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 165 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, one Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled howitzer, and two U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces' units, aviation, and artillery successfully repelled five attack of assault groups of the AFU 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade, the 59th Motorized Rifle Brigade, and the 3rd Tank Brigade close to Nevelskoye, Belogorovka, Staromikhalovka, Maloilinovka, and Veseloye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 180 Ukrainian troops, seven infantry fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, one Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, and two D-20 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, aviation and artillery strikes of the Vostok Group of Forces thwarted an enemy reconnaissance-in-force attempt near Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Three attacks of assault groups of the AFU 72nd Mechanized Brigade and the 38th Marine Brigade have been repelled near Nikolskoye and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 35 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer were destroyed.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, three attacks of the AFU 21st Mechanized Brigade were repelled by decisive and competent actions of the Vostok Group of Forces units, air strikes and artillery fire near Uspenovka and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region) .

▫️The enemy losses were up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled two attacks of the assault groups of the AFU 68rd Infantry Brigade and the 42nd Mechanized Brigade close to Novoegorovka and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 115 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored fighting vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️In Kherson direction, up to 20 Ukrainian troops, two pickup trucks, one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery howitzer, one D-20 howitzer, as well as and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were destroyed.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized manpower and military hardware in 139 areas.

▫️A temporary deployment point of foreign mercenaries has been hit near Zaporozhye.

▫️Moreover, four ammunition depots of AFU 24th, 43rd, 60th mechanized brigades and the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade have been destroyed close to Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic), Cherneshina, Liptsi (Kharkov region), and Gulyai Pole (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Air defense facilities have intercepted two HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

▫️Moreover, 16 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), Artyomovsk, Volnovakha (Donetsk People's Republic), Oreknov and Gulyai Pole (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry