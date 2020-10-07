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The POWER Of Covid Over Humanity
Think About It
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499 views • October 07, 2020
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Do you understand what’s really happening with the “Coronavirus?” I'm talking about the fear, the anxiety, and the strong emotions, no matter what you think about it...

Would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior?...
Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/

ALL MY DONOR BOX SUPPORTERS PLEASE WATCH: THANK YOU!
https://youtu.be/xg3a22XahWo

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Want To Read The Bible Online:
https://www.biblegateway.com


WHY I "DON'T" RECOMMEND THE NIV BIBLE TRANSLATION:
https://youtu.be/oDsor5TjmSU


RECOMMENDED READING: Confusion in the Cosmos: Decoding the Deception BY Miguel Stephano
Book available here: https://store.bookbaby.com/book/confusion-in-the-cosmos

BOOK OF ENOCH ONLINE:
http://www.hiddenbible.com/enoch/online.html

BOOK OF ENOCH HARDCOPY I HAVE:
2ND EDITION Book of Enoch By Ronald K. Brown

FLAT EARTH CONFIRMED BY RETIRED POLISH ASTRONAUT:
https://youtu.be/oVa1fRgTiAw

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[email protected]

U.S. Mail address:
Steve at Think About It
P.O. Box 151665
Cape Coral, Fl 33915-1665

This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law. The material is made available on this channel as a way to advance research and teaching related to critical media literacy and intercultural understanding, among other salient political and social issues. Through context, critical questioning, and educational framing, this channel creates a transformative use of copyrighted media. The material is presented for entirely non-profit educational purposes. There is no reason to believe that the featured media clips will in any way negatively affect the market value of the copyrighted works.
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feardeathcoronaviruscovid-19coronavirus deathsexperimental drugsdeadly diseasepandemic survivors
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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