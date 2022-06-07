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DID YOU FORGET WHAT ALTERNATIVE MEDIA IS? TERRIBLE QUALITY VIDEOS SHARED BY PEOPLE ACROSS THE WORLD
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134 views • June 07, 2022
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Sorry, I'm real. I can't allow people to not understand that. Alternative media IS NOT CNN. If you expect super duper great quality from every clip (that's been shared a million times across the web) you HAVE NO IDEA WHAT ALTERNATIVE MEDIA IS!!!
I love y'all. Don't be a jerk.
Thank you Jim Crenshaw for being a professional gentleman. And thank you XandrewX for sharing the truth. These are both GREAT CHANNELS
I feel like I mixed the message here, lol, so I wish to clarify that these two guys are awesome truth warriors that I truly respect. Please check out their channels.
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
Sorry, I'm real. I can't allow people to not understand that. Alternative media IS NOT CNN. If you expect super duper great quality from every clip (that's been shared a million times across the web) you HAVE NO IDEA WHAT ALTERNATIVE MEDIA IS!!!
I love y'all. Don't be a jerk.
Thank you Jim Crenshaw for being a professional gentleman. And thank you XandrewX for sharing the truth. These are both GREAT CHANNELS
I feel like I mixed the message here, lol, so I wish to clarify that these two guys are awesome truth warriors that I truly respect. Please check out their channels.
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
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