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Rabies in COVID Vaccine!
Watchmen Incorporated
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1645 views • July 15, 2021
Rabies in COVID Vaccine! Researcher Celeste Solum blows the whistle on RABIES dispensed through the COVID vaccines throughout Israel! (See FULL Interview on Dave Hodges' www.TheCommonSenseShow.TV "20 New Variants Are Headed Our Way.") In a 21st-century Holocaust, the COVID "vaccine" eugenicist Bioweapon seriously victimizes Common Israeli citizens en masse! Inflicted by the eugenicist de-populating profiteering Billionaire cabal of George Soros (former Nazi), Bill Gates. Pfizer CEO Bourla, Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal-Zaks and the Moderna CEO now with $4.3 billion profiteering. These liberal Communist globalists Jews (Anti-Semitic Jews) are murdering and seriously victimizing unwitting Israeli citizens - as much as they are gentiles around the world! Truly, Mossad with allegiance to nationalist Israel must deal with these enemies of Israel TODAY!
Rabies is a viral disease that causes inflammation of the brain in humans and other mammals. Early symptoms can include fever and tingling at the site of exposure. These symptoms are followed by one or more of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, violent movements, uncontrolled excitement, fear of water, an inability to move parts of the body, confusion, and loss of consciousness. Once symptoms appear, the result is nearly always death.
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