So much evidence has come forth that this was all instigated by ANTIFA, not trump supporters

Now that shows the true nature of what we have seen all year, whether you listen to the Marxists propaganda or not, you can not say that Trump supporters are violent, with the exception of the Proud boys. But the Proud boys go after ANTIFA, not buildings, if you can show me otherwise, post it in the comments. Protecting Police, and trying to stop vandalism, that’s a trump supporter. Creating a hostile environment where police need protecting, and vandalizing buildings, that’s ANTIFA. So, we saw proof that ANTIFA planned and advised their ranks to be there. We saw proof that ANTIFA was in the building, we saw Trump supporters protecting Police, and attempting to prevent vandalism, and we saw what could be part of a larger plot that involved the establishment, but that part is much more difficult to prove. But, you can not look away at the evidence. You must acknowledge this manipulation whether you like Trump or not. This is what is coming our way with a Biden presidency. If you think it’s going to be all Kumbaya and drum circles, think again. Biden is calling for unity, saying we all need to come together, while it was his party that fractured us to begin with. Create the problem, offer the solution. According to the events of the 5th and the 6th, with both democrat candidates in Georgia winning in the run off, and now the official certification of Biden Harris, as that weird member of the squad put it, We need a democrat super majority so we don’t have to negotiate. Well, they got it. If you think it means things are going to go well for America because the Democrats have full control of all three branches, well put your mask on and get in line, because that’s what we have to look forward to.