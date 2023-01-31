Create New Account
What Is Really Above Us? My Footage From 2017
Since the day I caught these two silver orbs spraying miles of substance....I knew there was more going on than we are told. What we are seeing may look, or be in the shape of planes, but something just is not right here. This was shot with a really crappy camera I had with me at the time...but you can plainly see..these are not aircraft we are familiar with...there are no wings...just round orbs emitting miles of substance. I think the deceptions run very deep. There is ONE big secret about all of this..that we are not being told. I want to know what is really going on.

