What Is Really Above Us? My Footage From 2017

Since the day I caught these two silver orbs spraying miles of
substance....I knew there was more going on than we are told. What we
are seeing may look, or be in the shape of planes, but something just is
not right here. This was shot with a really crappy camera I had with me
at the time...but you can plainly see..these are not aircraft we are
familiar with...there are no wings...just round orbs emitting miles of
substance. I think the deceptions run very deep. There is ONE big secret
about all of this..that we are not being told. I want to know what is
really going on.
