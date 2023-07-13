BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Members of the 32nd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who received training in NATO countries, are surrendering en masse to the fighters of the 27th Brigade from 'Nova Moskva'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
182 views • July 13, 2023

Members of the 32nd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who received training in NATO countries, are surrendering en masse to the fighters of the 27th Brigade from Nova Moskva.

Russian Army Advances on Kupyansk to Encircle Novoselovka @RVvoenkor report

The Russian army is currently conducting an offensive operation in the Kharkov region, with the 1st Tank Army leading the advance.

➡️In recent days, Russian forces, as part of their offensive operation, have gained control over the remaining forest area in the gray zone, as well as partially securing the forest strip near the railway, according to Ukrainian military analysts.

➡️Subsequently, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counterattack on the forest strip near the railway. However, Russian troops changed tactics, shifting to a defensive position near the railway and initiating a new offensive operation south of the village, aiming to gain control of the dominant heights and create conditions for a semi-encirclement of the populated area.

➡️Currently, fighting is ongoing in the direction of Novoselovka and Stelmakhovka. "Russian forces have managed to advance and consolidate along several forest strips and in two strongholds," state today's Ukrainian military analysts' summary.

🎥 Russian forces have defeated combined units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, destroying two assault platoons [Video footage from the scene]

➡️Members of the 32nd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who received training in NATO countries, are surrendering en masse to the fighters of the 27th Brigade from "Nova Moskva".

➡️Active combat operations are ongoing.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran&#8217;s Rezaei To End War

VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran’s Rezaei To End War

Garrison Vance
Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Chase Codewell
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

Garrison Vance
The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy