This Is How Oysters Process Water
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 13 days ago

How exactly do bivalves process all the dirt and gunk they suck in? 💦
In this video, Hannah Collins, a Ph. D. student in Oceanography at the University of Connecticut, Point Avery, whose study focuses on microplastics and their impact on marine bivalves or mollusks, explains how bivalves process water. 🦪

According to Hannah, bivalves are able to process dirty water thanks to the tiny little fibers they have on their gills called CILIA, which helps them move water in and out of their bodies. 👏



