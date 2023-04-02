Russia Strikes NATO Command with Hypersonic Missile in Ukraine killing an estimated 300.
This was a few weeks ago, on 9th March, this is the first video report I have seen of it.
Links:
https://www.pronews.gr/amyna-asfaleia/enoples-sygkroyseis/ektakto-tromaktiko-ktypima-se-120-metra-vathos-me-rosiko-yper-yperixitiko-vlima-kinzhal-sto-kentro-dioikisis-tou-nato-stin-oukrania/
Further Info :
https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/2023/03/russia-finally-admits-to-destroying-natos-deep-underground-command-bunker-in-kiev/
https://english.pravda.ru/news/hotspots/156216-russia_march_missile_strike_nato/
Mirrored - Israeli News Live
https://israelinewslive.org/
Steven Bennun
PO Box 156 Sunbright, TN 37872
