Russia Strikes NATO Command with Hypersonic Missile
The Prisoner
Russia Strikes NATO Command with Hypersonic Missile in Ukraine killing an estimated 300.

This was a few weeks ago, on 9th March, this is the first video report I have seen of it.

https://www.pronews.gr/amyna-asfaleia/enoples-sygkroyseis/ektakto-tromaktiko-ktypima-se-120-metra-vathos-me-rosiko-yper-yperixitiko-vlima-kinzhal-sto-kentro-dioikisis-tou-nato-stin-oukrania/

https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/2023/03/russia-finally-admits-to-destroying-natos-deep-underground-command-bunker-in-kiev/

https://english.pravda.ru/news/hotspots/156216-russia_march_missile_strike_nato/

Mirrored - Israeli News Live

https://israelinewslive.org/
Steven Bennun

PO Box 156 Sunbright, TN 37872

ukrainehypersonic missilerussia strikesnato command bunker

