NEW samRNA Self-Multiplying mRNA Super Shedding Shots
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
308 views • 6 months ago

Understand this latest version of the vaccine that won't go away, claimed to multiply itself inside of you after injection. This is probably the BIG KILL, at least faster. Dr. Jane breaks it down and prepares you to resist the continuation of the covid hoax and the newest version of the bioweapon called 'vaccine'


Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. Dr. Ruby broke the world wide stories of the white embalmer clots and graphene oxide in the C19 bioweapon shots.


Substack: https://substack.com/@drjaneruby

Videos: Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby




Tags: Science, saMRNA, self-amplifying RNA, Arcturus, Kostaive, vaccine injuries, Dr Jane, bioweapon, vaccine, American scientist, C19

sciencevaccinevaccine injuriesbioweaponarcturusc19dr janesamrnaself-amplifying rnakostaiveamerican scientist
