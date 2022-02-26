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GIVE SEND GONE -- The Corbett Report
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101 views • February 26, 2022
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/givesendgone/
The Canadian government's recent actions reveal the true agenda like nothing we've seen before. The future envisioned by the tyrants is one in which they can turn off your ability to buy and sell with the flick of a switch. So how will we react? Will we build a parallel economy from the ashes of freedom's funeral pyre, or will we roll over and let the tyrants win? Today James explores the future of money and the real meaning of Give . . . Send . . . Gone.
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GwPziiQZrVT3/
The Canadian government's recent actions reveal the true agenda like nothing we've seen before. The future envisioned by the tyrants is one in which they can turn off your ability to buy and sell with the flick of a switch. So how will we react? Will we build a parallel economy from the ashes of freedom's funeral pyre, or will we roll over and let the tyrants win? Today James explores the future of money and the real meaning of Give . . . Send . . . Gone.
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GwPziiQZrVT3/
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