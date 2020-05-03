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CIA & MI6 put together 'scientific' dossier ‘targeting China's Covid-19 cover-up’!!
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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72 views • May 03, 2020
CIA & MI6 put together 'scientific' dossier ‘targeting China's Covid-19 cover-up’ - as West readies to demand Beijing COMPENSATION
The West’s looking on China (and probably the bill too) for the Covid-19 pandemic has been reportedly incarnated in a 15-page dossier compiled by intelligence agencies, which has now leaked, according to reports.
The document, described by the Australian newspaper the Sunday Telegraph, was prepared by “concerned Western governments.” The publication mentions that the Five Eyes intelligence agencies are investigating China, pointing to the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the UK.
In the contents of the dossier however the implications seem clear: what if China lost control of one of its dangerous samples and then did everything it could to cover it up? The alleged obfuscation seems to be the main focus of the damning document. It claims Beijing was engaged in “suppression and destruction of evidence” including by disinfecting the food market believed to be the ground zero of the Covid-19 pandemic. China is also accused of hypocrisy because it imposed a ban on internal travel from the Hubei province while arguing against a ban on international flights.
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zgoldenreportcia and mi6 scientific dossierscientific dossier to blame china for covid19covid19 scientific dossier to blame chinaenglish nations to blame china for coronavirus outbreakscientific dossier blames china for covid19 outbreak
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