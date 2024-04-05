Create New Account
Ep. 89: Do You Want To Live Forever?
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

Bryan Johnson is a very smart, very rich, very well-meaning man who wants to live forever.

That sounds like a terrible idea.

This is one of the most interesting debates we’ve ever had.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 5 April 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-bryan-johnson/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1776369221288763412

tucker carlsonimmortalitybryan johnson

