First Step to Getting Superior Car Title to My Car I Taking Ground Podcast 15
While I"m waiting to get all the docs together to become an American State National, I want to use my time wisely.  My goal is always to find ways to "advance to ball down the field".  So, I'm starting to get the information and docs needed to get the MCO (Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin) for my car.  I'm not ready to take the tags or the registration sticker off of my car yet.  I'm just gathering information right now.

  1.  Article on how to get an MCO"  https://legalbeagle.com/7665231-obtain-certificate-origin-old-vehicle.html 
  2. Americans Assembly - Information on becoming an American State National/State National/non-citizen National - https://americas-assembly.com/  ﻿
