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Pegasus ~The Most Sophisticated Phone Spyware and Our FBI~
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81 views • February 10, 2022
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George Orwell Would Be Rolling in His Grave...
They Have Exceeded His Wildest Expectations.
Freedom is a Grand Illusion They Project...
To Calm and Control The Masses...
With The Same Purpose as Their Fluoridation.
George Orwell Would Be Rolling in His Grave...
They Have Exceeded His Wildest Expectations.
Freedom is a Grand Illusion They Project...
To Calm and Control The Masses...
With The Same Purpose as Their Fluoridation.
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