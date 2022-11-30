Create New Account
Maritime Law Explained (2018)
Maritime law, also called admiralty law, or admiralty, the body of legal rules that governs ships and shipping.

In English speaking countries, “admiralty” is sometimes used synonymously, but in a strict sense the term refers to the jurisdiction and procedural law of courts whose origins may be traced to the office of Admiral. Although etymologically maritime law and “law of the sea” are identical, the former term is generally applied to private shipping law, whereas the latter, usually prefixed by “international,” has come to signify the maritime segment of public international law. The Convention on the Law of the Sea, on the other hand, is a United Nations agreement regarding territorial waters, sea lanes, and ocean resources. The Convention was originally signed by 119 nations on Dec. 10, 1982.

Join In4mation On Telegram: https://t.me/In4mation01.



