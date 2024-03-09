The War On Our Children

⚠️Warning - This film is not suitable for children. ⚠️

"The War on Children, the new documentary from filmmaker Robby Starbuck, explores the many ways in which minors are being targeted for sexualization — by LGBTQ activists who want to push gender transitions on children; by state governments, like California; by the porn industry; and by China’s TikTok, which has become ground zero for trans influencers." BREITBART

Never forget why we started.

It always was, and still is about the children.

Crimes Against Our Children

Military is the only way

No Deals !!!

We all have a responsibility to protect our global children

NCSWIC 💞🌹🕊🌍💫

Executive Order 13903 - Executive Order on Combating Human Trafficking and Online Child Exploitation in the United States - Jan 31 2020

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/02/05/2020-02438/combating-human-trafficking-and-online-child-exploitation-in-the-united-states

Executive Oreder 13818 - Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to Serious Human Rights Abuse and Corruption

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2023/12/19/2023-28106/continuation-of-the-national-emergency-with-respect-to-serious-human-rights-abuse-and-corruption

Law of War Manual (Updated July 2023) https://media.defense.gov/2023/Jul/31/2003271432/-1/-1/0/DOD-LAW-OF-WAR-MANUAL-JUNE-2015-UPDATED-JULY%202023.PDF

Revised Manual for Courts Martial - https://sbnqv6tu5xb0.cdn.shift8web.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Manual-of-Courts-Martial-US-2023-Edition-AMENDMENTS.pdf

Thank you Elon Musk who shared the full documentary:

@elonmusk

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1759049663917838659?s=2