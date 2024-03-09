The War On Our Children

⚠️Warning - This film is not suitable for children. ⚠️
"The War on Children, the new documentary from filmmaker Robby Starbuck, explores the many ways in which minors are being targeted for sexualization — by LGBTQ activists who want to push gender transitions on children; by state governments, like California; by the porn industry; and by China’s TikTok, which has become ground zero for trans influencers." BREITBART
Never forget why we started.
It always was, and still is about the children.
Crimes Against Our Children
Military is the only way
No Deals !!!
We all have a responsibility to protect our global children
NCSWIC 💞🌹🕊🌍💫
-
Executive Order 13903 - Executive Order on Combating Human Trafficking and Online Child Exploitation in the United States - Jan 31 2020
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/02/05/2020-02438/combating-human-trafficking-and-online-child-exploitation-in-the-united-states
-
Executive Oreder 13818 - Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to Serious Human Rights Abuse and Corruption
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2023/12/19/2023-28106/continuation-of-the-national-emergency-with-respect-to-serious-human-rights-abuse-and-corruption
-
Law of War Manual (Updated July 2023) https://media.defense.gov/2023/Jul/31/2003271432/-1/-1/0/DOD-LAW-OF-WAR-MANUAL-JUNE-2015-UPDATED-JULY%202023.PDF
-
Revised Manual for Courts Martial - https://sbnqv6tu5xb0.cdn.shift8web.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Manual-of-Courts-Martial-US-2023-Edition-AMENDMENTS.pdf
-
Thank you Elon Musk who shared the full documentary:
@elonmusk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.