VACCINE HOAX - Dr Jennifer Daniels on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (08.28.18)

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Vaccine Hoax Excerpt from Much of Modern Medicine is No Better Than Witch-doctors of Old on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (08.28.18)
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