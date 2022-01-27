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Mark Sexton Hammersmith police station 27/01/2022 crime reference 6029679/21
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71 views • January 29, 2022
The Metropolitan Police says it has not launched a criminal investigation into Britain’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. A crime reference number can be issued after a person reports an alleged crime – but this does not automatically mean an investigation has been opened.
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-coronavirus-britain-idUSL1N2U00Q8?fbclid=IwAR1U8seuL0WhnEcWi5P8v___o-WXBESgD_zI0t0xBcyVPX11hP4m0hbcEAA
https://www.logically.ai/factchecks/library/1191d0b5
https://fullfact.org/health/met-police-has-not-launched-investigation-covid-19-vaccine-programme/?fbclid=IwAR0zr9ACT5Anmi-O9dxzU0N5cDQw2UKIrron3lDVUleFH_BKGcyvSJVrWhM
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-coronavirus-britain-idUSL1N2U00Q8?fbclid=IwAR1U8seuL0WhnEcWi5P8v___o-WXBESgD_zI0t0xBcyVPX11hP4m0hbcEAA
https://www.logically.ai/factchecks/library/1191d0b5
https://fullfact.org/health/met-police-has-not-launched-investigation-covid-19-vaccine-programme/?fbclid=IwAR0zr9ACT5Anmi-O9dxzU0N5cDQw2UKIrron3lDVUleFH_BKGcyvSJVrWhM
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