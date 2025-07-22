Trump Pretends He Will 'Arrest Obama'-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 22 2025

Donald Trump throws a ‘hail Mary’ pass with a veiled promised to have Obama arrested in effort to get MAGA to stop talking about Epstein, and it’s working





Donald Trump was faced with a very real and very serious problem regarding his refusal to release the information the Federal government had complied on Jeffrey Epstein. It got so bad, that nearly half of his MAGA supporters put the brakes on their support, and things started to going into a tailspin. Trump played the only card he had to reverse the tide, the only thing he could say to stop the criticism of his handling of the Epstein files. He posted that he had ordered Tulsi Gabbard to open an investigation into Obama and the Russian Collusion hoax, implying that Obama could be arrested ‘any day now’ and made to stand trial. It worked like a charm, and MAGA erupted in dutiful obeisance to their savior. But Obama will never be arrested, just like Hillary was never arrested, and that’s the memo.





“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.” Proverbs 29:2 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, I know you think that by voting for Trump you dodged the bullet called Kamala, but you didn’t. A Trump presidency is a very different ride from a Kamala presidency, but in the end your journey leads you to the same destination. No one in Washington, Democrat or Republican, has any interest in releasing anything of note regarding Jeffrey Epstein, and the only way it will be released is if some hacker goes in and gets it. But rest assured, Donald Trump will never, in a million years, have Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton arrested for anything, because if he does, it would bust the government wide open. In the meantime, however, it’s makes for a great MAGA pacifier and should hopefully get his supporters to stop talking about Epstein. Looking at the chatter on social media leads me to believe the tactic has already been quite effective. Don’t get me wrong, I believe Barack Obama is guilty of the Russian Collusion Hoax, as is Hillary, but Trump will never have either one arrested. Today we give you the end times rundown of everything you need to know here on Day 1,953 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve.