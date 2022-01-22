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COVID: LA GUERRA POR TU MENTE Y TUS DERECHOS
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345 views • January 22, 2022
El Filósofo de la Ciencia Jordi Pijem, presenta en su libro cómo los planes del autonombrado foro económico mundial son la suma de la utopía de 'Un mundo Feliz' y '1984', la conformidad sin pensamiento y la vigilancia y control. No vienen sólo a obligarte, vienen por tu mente, así tendrán tu consentimiento, tu dinero y tus derechos anulados. Es el capitalismo de los datos, el gobierno mundial por parte de las big tech yanquis.
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