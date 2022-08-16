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Ron Paul on U.S. economy's 'inevitable collapse', the impact of Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit
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Aug 10, 2022 Former Texas Congressman Ron Paul returns to Kitco to discuss how weak monetary institutions will lead to the 'inevitable collapse' of the U.S. economy. He also talks about rising tensions between Taiwan and China, and the war in Ukraine. Dr. Paul spoke with David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News. Follow Kitco News on Twitter: @KitcoNewsNOW (https://twitter.com/KitcoNewsNOW) Follow David Lin on Twitter: @davidlin_TV (https://twitter.com/davidlin_TV) Follow Ron Paul on Twitter: @RonPaul (https://twitter.com/RonPaul) 0:00 - Are Americans becoming poorer? 9:10 - U.S. economic collapse 22:32 - Inflation Reduction Act 24:44 - China, and the U.S. foreign policy 39:40 - The Ukraine conflict 44:22 - Democratic resolution in Taiwan #inflation #ukraine #economy ________________________________________________________________ Brought to you by: VerifiedInvestingEducation.com Learn how to become a winning trader in stocks, crypto, commodities, and forex in this 3-course series with Master Trader Gareth Soloway, whose proven 80+% win-rate and early price action detection led him to be one of the most well-respected investors, chart technicians, forecasters, and traders in the industry! How to trade cryptocurrency for beginners, intermediate and advanced traders, learn crypto, stocks, commodities and FX technical analysis and more. Learn more or Sign up today: https://garethsoloway.krtra.com/t/xcj... ________________________________________________________________ Kitco News is the world’s #1 source of metals market information. Our videos feature interviews with prominent industry figures to bring you market-affecting insights, with the goal of helping people make informed investment decisions. Subscribe to our channel to stay up to date on the latest insights moving the metals markets. For more breaking news, visit https://www.kitco.com/ Follow us on social media: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/KitcoNews/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/kitconewsnow Disclaimer: Videos are not trading advice and the views expressed may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc.

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freedomlibertyrussiaron paulnancy pelosichinawartradingukrainesyriadollarimpactnatoinflationaidu staiwan visitconomyinevitable collapsekitcodavid lin
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