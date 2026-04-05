Iran, traffic jams in Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari province due to civilians trying to help security forces capture the pilot

There are traffic jams in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province due to civilians trying to help security forces capture the pilot.

The military is urging civilians to stay away from the area for their own safety - as US airforce bombing and strafing of the area continues.

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💥🇮🇱 An industrial facility in Beersheba was hit by Iranian missiles, with columns of smoke rising from the site.

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A suicide drone hit the Ministries Complex building in Kuwait, where the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation is based as well.