Deep Purple | Child in Time | AI-Enhanced Music Video | 4K | HQ Sound

Deep Purple's 'Child in Time' is a powerful anti-war anthem from 1970, reflecting themes of innocence lost, the horrors of conflict, and a plea for peace. With haunting lyrics, soaring vocals, and epic instrumentals, it remains a timeless classic. Enjoy the official 2018 remastered HQ audio and 4K AI-enhanced video! Video by Studio Publivox / Sami J Kosonen

source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU3rXr_lb20

Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes such as commentary, entertainment, and news reporting.





