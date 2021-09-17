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Where Did Big Pharma Come From? (The Documentary) What Is the History of Big Pharma?
Thrivetime Show
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74 views • September 17, 2021
Discover the TRUTH about the COVID-19 / Great Reset At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

This documentary was produced by Clay Clark's friend and freedom-loving movie producer, writer, director and truth-teller Mikki Willis of www.ThePlandemicSeries.com. Mikki is also the man with the vision to organize the COURAGE-19 awards.

A Special Note from Mikki Willis:
I’m excited to announce that I’ve partnered with Clay Clark’s Reawaken America Tour to bring you THE FIRST ANNUAL COURAGE-19 AWARDS!

This idea came to me after witnessing so many brave doctors and scientists stepping forward to correct COVID-19 related misinformation, only to be smeared and canceled for daring to tell the truth.

This gala event will honor those who braved the current of cancel culture to spread truth and life saving services during the COVID19 plandemic. Seeing others awarded for bravery will inspire the silent masses to rise up and speak out. This is how we accelerate the turning of the tide!

AWARD CATEGORIES INCLUDE:

DOCTORS/SCIENTISTS

FRONTLINE WORKERS

PUBLIC FIGURES

ELECTED OFFICIALS

LAW ENFORCEMENT

JOURNALISTS/MEDIA

ARTISTS/ENTERTAINERS

CITIZEN ACTIVISTS

Now that the real scientific data is emerging, it’s time to honor those who risked it all to save lives! The COURAGE-19 AWARDS will be streamed live from San Antonio Texas on November 13th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM (Central) at www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com (other streaming partners will be announced at www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com).
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big pharmahistorydocumentaryclay clarkthrivetime show
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy