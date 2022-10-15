INSANE! Planned Parenthood's KIDS CARTOON! - Promotes Puberty Blockers! - Transhumanist EVIL!

GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=225&aff_id=1682





Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent cartoon out of Planned Parenthood, the organization responsible for mass murder of children. The cartoon encourages children to take puberty blockers and the organization calls the puberty blockers "a stop sign."

Not only do they promote this basic child castration, but they even say that if kids don't know what they're feeling, they should simply take the puberty blockers until they figure it out.

This is pure evil and of course yet another attempt by eugenicists and transhumanists to destroy the fabric of society.

In this video, we delve into this pure unrivaled insanity as civilization collapses.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





