In Ukraine, at one of the training grounds, one of the Western-made grenade launchers exploded right in the hands of the instructor
The Prisoner
Published Saturday

Considering that the weapons transferred to Ukrainians are often already decommissioned as “expired” and were improperly stored for years before being sent to Ukraine, and continue to be improperly stored while in Ukraine, what happened here is not surprising🤷🏻‍♂️

Source @R&U Videos

westerndefectivegrenade launcher

