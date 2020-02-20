Ghosts what are they?

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negative connotation because it is connected
with haunting and mischief etc.
Maybe apparition would be a better word
but regardless, you understand the
nature of the subject.
There are no such things as ghosts that
linger after death to make a mystic residence
at a location of particular attachment.
What we experience as ghosts,
are the teleportation of conscious thoughts,
and sub conscious thoughts,
from people particularly close to the story
or event that took place at a particular location.
These people are sensitive and open to
the suggestion of the event and then through
self hypnosis project a very real teleported
manifestation that they clearly see.
A GHOSTLY APPEARANCE
For instance.
Someone is murdered, or a tragic event happens,
and stories begin to be handed down
of appearances of the person murdered
lurking in the halls late at night etc.
As the stories make their way
from generation to generation ,
they form a kind of self hypnosis.
To a sensitive person, (one open to suggestion)
these concepts take form within the mind,
and then are actually teleported to
areas of the property, and become
a visible apparition to that person.
This is not unlike hypnosis
where the person performing the hypnotism
can actually through suggestion ,
have people seeing things and experiencing
things that are not there.
Many times people who see these things
will call a ghost chaser who is totally open
to the same things and extremely sensitive.
The ghost chaser then accepts the suggestion
and through the activity of their own mind
teleports a photon manifestation
into the premises and is sometimes actually
able to photograph outlines of that
very manifestation that originated as a thought.
GHOSTS FOLLOW THEIR FRIENDS.
This is why we see situations such as Amityville
where after the people moved out and
sold the house to another family,
the ghosts moved out as well.
The ghosts were not residents of the house,
they were residents of the minds of those
residing in the house.
Now this does not mean that there
are not "aliens" or light beings upon the earth.
There are and they are for real.
They do not manifest in such a physical way
as to be running through hallways late at night etc.
Ghosts are the product of self hypnosis.
The knowledge of an event that happened
in a particular location,
becomes a suggestion of a presence
to a very sensitive and open person.
That suggestion as a form of self hypnosis
then becomes a physical manifestation
which can sometimes be photographed as
it is teleported from the mind into the ether.
Consider those who see strange movements
around the Sun at Lourdes and other places
where the Virgin Mary is said to appear.
Some people see them, and some don't.
It depends on the degree of sensitivity,
and acceptance of the individual.
It then becomes self hypnosis and
the photon vision appears
HOW DOES THIS WORK ???
Violent electrical energy can be poured
into the ether by people living
at a particular location or from
the scene of any accident etc.
Those people then die.
Along comes someone who is
very sensitive to these things.
The electrical energy from the location
interacts with the photon activity of
the sensitive person,
and a projection as an image is made that
only that person can see.
The mind then becomes a television set
showing the person a picture of something
that had occurred, totally on the basis of the
photon activity within the human live body,
mixing with the electrical energy left behind
by the ones who had died.
The energy was the catalyst that caused
the internal photon activity of the brain,
to teleport into the ether at that location
a picture that is visible only to a person who
is sensitive and open to this kind of thing.
Thus this is a form of self hypnosis
in that there is the ability to see what
is not visible to anyone else because of
the suggestion or vibration caused
by an external source.
Please remember,
the viewing part of your body is
the back of your head.
The ghost you see is in you.
Who you gonna call ?
That's right Ghostbusters.!