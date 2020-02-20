Ghosts what are they?

The word Ghost has taken on a

negative connotation because it is connected

with haunting and mischief etc.

Maybe apparition would be a better word

but regardless, you understand the

nature of the subject.

There are no such things as ghosts that

linger after death to make a mystic residence

at a location of particular attachment.

What we experience as ghosts,

are the teleportation of conscious thoughts,

and sub conscious thoughts,

from people particularly close to the story

or event that took place at a particular location.

These people are sensitive and open to

the suggestion of the event and then through

self hypnosis project a very real teleported

manifestation that they clearly see.



A GHOSTLY APPEARANCE

For instance.

Someone is murdered, or a tragic event happens,

and stories begin to be handed down

of appearances of the person murdered

lurking in the halls late at night etc.

As the stories make their way

from generation to generation ,

they form a kind of self hypnosis.

To a sensitive person, (one open to suggestion)

these concepts take form within the mind,

and then are actually teleported to

areas of the property, and become

a visible apparition to that person.

This is not unlike hypnosis

where the person performing the hypnotism

can actually through suggestion ,

have people seeing things and experiencing

things that are not there.

Many times people who see these things

will call a ghost chaser who is totally open

to the same things and extremely sensitive.

The ghost chaser then accepts the suggestion

and through the activity of their own mind

teleports a photon manifestation

into the premises and is sometimes actually

able to photograph outlines of that

very manifestation that originated as a thought.



GHOSTS FOLLOW THEIR FRIENDS.

This is why we see situations such as Amityville

where after the people moved out and

sold the house to another family,

the ghosts moved out as well.

The ghosts were not residents of the house,

they were residents of the minds of those

residing in the house.

Now this does not mean that there

are not "aliens" or light beings upon the earth.

There are and they are for real.

They do not manifest in such a physical way

as to be running through hallways late at night etc.

Ghosts are the product of self hypnosis.

The knowledge of an event that happened

in a particular location,

becomes a suggestion of a presence

to a very sensitive and open person.

That suggestion as a form of self hypnosis

then becomes a physical manifestation

which can sometimes be photographed as

it is teleported from the mind into the ether.

Consider those who see strange movements

around the Sun at Lourdes and other places

where the Virgin Mary is said to appear.

Some people see them, and some don't.

It depends on the degree of sensitivity,

and acceptance of the individual.

It then becomes self hypnosis and

the photon vision appears



HOW DOES THIS WORK ???

Violent electrical energy can be poured

into the ether by people living

at a particular location or from

the scene of any accident etc.

Those people then die.

Along comes someone who is

very sensitive to these things.

The electrical energy from the location

interacts with the photon activity of

the sensitive person,

and a projection as an image is made that

only that person can see.

The mind then becomes a television set

showing the person a picture of something

that had occurred, totally on the basis of the

photon activity within the human live body,

mixing with the electrical energy left behind

by the ones who had died.

The energy was the catalyst that caused

the internal photon activity of the brain,

to teleport into the ether at that location

a picture that is visible only to a person who

is sensitive and open to this kind of thing.

Thus this is a form of self hypnosis

in that there is the ability to see what

is not visible to anyone else because of

the suggestion or vibration caused

by an external source.

Please remember,

the viewing part of your body is

the back of your head.

The ghost you see is in you.

Who you gonna call ?

That's right Ghostbusters.!