The DOJ and FBI spent massive amounts of taxpayer money for years investigating Russian disinformation, while allowing tens of thousands of CCP proxies to do rampant infiltration in the US.

美国司法部和联邦调查局多年来花费大量纳税人的钱去调查通俄门和俄罗斯虚假信息，却允许数以万计的中共代理人和秘密特工在美国进行猖獗的渗透活动。
The U.S. DOJ and FBI spent massive amounts of taxpayer money for years investigating Russiagate and Russian disinformation, while allowing tens of thousands of CCP proxies and the secretive operatives to do rampant infiltration in the US.
