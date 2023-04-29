MIRRORED from Del Bigtree Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/conference-teaches-treatments-for-vax-injured/
Renowned Critical Care Physician and co-founder of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), Dr. Pierre Kory, shares details on the alliance’s upcoming educational conference in Ft Worth, TX featuring an esteemed panel of speakers to discuss spike protein-induced diseases.
