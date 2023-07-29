Create New Account
ICAN SET TO SPONSOR SPELLERS OHANA GOLF EVENT AUGUST 4TH
Del BigTree at the HighWire


July 28, 2023


If you’re anywhere near Southern California on August 4th, help support a very important cause by taking part in the Spellers Ohana Charity Golf Event in Oceanside, sponsored by ICAN, to raise funds for daily programs for adult non-speakers with autism.


#Ohana #SpellersFreedomFoundation #S2C #Spellers #SpellToCommunicate #Autism


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32yuh8-ican-set-to-sponsor-spellers-ohana-golf-event-august-4th.html

